Grocery store employee bit in groin after woman unleashes dogs during robbery, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are trying to track down three suspects, one of which used her dogs to attack a worker, while stealing a grocery cart full of food from an Akron store.
Officers responded to the Acme Fresh Market on East Avenue on Friday afternoon for reports of a robbery.
Police say two of the three suspects filled a grocery cart up with food and left without paying for the groceries.
One of the suspects opened her vehicle door and released two dogs on an employee who confronted the trio in the parking lot.
According to Akron police, the employee was bit several times, including a wound to his groin. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with serious injuries.
The dogs got back into the vehicle and all three suspects fled the scene in a red Chrysler minivan with Ohio license plate number “HUH1045."
Anyone with information about the incident can call Akron police.
