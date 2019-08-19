70-year-old man who struck pedestrian and crashed into Dunkin Donuts was under the influence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sherrif’s Office says William Avery, 70, was driving under the influence when he struck a pedestrian and crashed into a Dunkin Donuts.
The incident took place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Dunkin Donuts at 3305 Manchester Road in Coventry Township.
According to police, when deputies arrived, they found that a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe had crashed into the building and entered the structure.
The story per police:
The investigation revealed that Lavery had been in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant. While in the drive-thru lane, Lavery put his vehicle in reverse, struck a second vehicle and that vehicle in turn struck a third vehicle. Lavery then drove forward into a fourth vehicle causing it to hit a fifth vehicle. Lavery then side-swiped another vehicle and drove into the front of the restaurant. As his vehicle went through the front of the building, it struck a pedestrian inside the restaurant.
Three people were transferred to Akron General Medical Center with minor injuries.
Lavery was treated for his injuries at Summa Health in Barberton.
The 70-year old was charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension, failure to maintain reasonable control and negligent assault.
