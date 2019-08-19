70-year-old man who struck pedestrian and crashed into Dunkin Donuts was under the influence

The investigation revealed that Lavery had been in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant. While in the drive-thru lane, Lavery put his vehicle in reverse, struck a second vehicle and that vehicle in turn struck a third vehicle. Lavery then drove forward into a fourth vehicle causing it to hit a fifth vehicle. Lavery then side-swiped another vehicle and drove into the front of the restaurant. As his vehicle went through the front of the building, it struck a pedestrian inside the restaurant.