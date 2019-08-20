Bodycam footage showing masked ATV rider knocking officer off motorcycle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For more than a week, Cleveland Police have been trying to track down an ATV rider who knocked a policeman off his motorcycle and took off.
On Monday, police released bodycam footage of the masked man. His white ATV is unique, and covered in multicolored designs.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia tells 19 News, “Someone knows who that is.”
The footage shows the officer turn right into oncoming traffic where he noticed the ATV rider. “So, he was trying to get the guy to stop. He actually had officers behind him trying to get them to be blocked in and just go ahead and stop. Instead, he rammed the officer on the motorcycle knocking him down and then he fled,” said Ciaccia.
Fortunately, the officer got right back on his bike. In a matter of minutes, he was able to catch up with the masked man. At one point, they exchanged words and the man just kept going.
This was the same day this month when Cleveland Police were dealing with dozens of ATV riders speeding through the streets, popping wheelies, and putting everyone in danger. That’s exactly why police don’t believe chasing these riders is the answer. In fact, they only have seven off-road motorcycles within the department.
“It just puts our citizens, and our officers and the riders at so much more risk for injuries or even death. So, what we’re looking for somebody to just call us and go ahead and give us the tip so we can keep investigating this,” said Ciaccia.
Police are asking for help from the community in this case. If you think you’ve seen that multicolored ATV in your neighborhood, or you may now where it’s being stored, you can call them anonymously.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.