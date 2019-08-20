Carlos Carrasco rips 97-mph fastball with Akron Rubberducks, his first game since his leukemia diagnosis

Carlos Carrasco rips 97-mph fastball his first game since his leukemia diagnosis
By Randy Buffington | August 20, 2019 at 6:20 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 6:21 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco suited up for the Akron Rubber Ducks on Monday, Aug. 19.

It was his first time on the mound since his leukemia diagnosis was announced in June.

Carrasco hadn’t pitched since May, but looked back to his usual self starting off with a 97-mph early on.

He was admittedly nervous at first, but said after his first-pitch he was ‘back to normal’.

He received a standing ovation from the fans in the stadium.

He talked about his first time back after the game:

“First time coming back, 2 and a half months from baseball - It feels great.”
Carlos Carrasco

Initially, the Tribe announced that Carrasco was “stepping away from baseball” to address an undisclosed blood condition.

It was later revealed that the starting pitcher was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a treatable form of leukemia.

[ Cleveland rallies behind Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco after announcing his leukemia diagnosis ]

He’ll play Thursday as well, as he eases his way back into rotation.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.