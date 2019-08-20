Carlos Carrasco rips 97-mph fastball with Akron Rubberducks, his first game since his leukemia diagnosis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco suited up for the Akron Rubber Ducks on Monday, Aug. 19.
It was his first time on the mound since his leukemia diagnosis was announced in June.
Carrasco hadn’t pitched since May, but looked back to his usual self starting off with a 97-mph early on.
He was admittedly nervous at first, but said after his first-pitch he was ‘back to normal’.
He received a standing ovation from the fans in the stadium.
He talked about his first time back after the game:
Initially, the Tribe announced that Carrasco was “stepping away from baseball” to address an undisclosed blood condition.
It was later revealed that the starting pitcher was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a treatable form of leukemia.
He’ll play Thursday as well, as he eases his way back into rotation.
