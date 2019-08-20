Cleveland Browns dish out new food at FirstEnergy Stadium, including Michael Symon’s ‘Feeling Dangerous Burger’ (photos)

Feeling Dangerous Burger at FirstEnergy Stadium (Source: Aramark)
By Chris Anderson | August 20, 2019 at 2:43 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 2:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will look a little different at the start of season with several new players. So will the food at FirstEnergy Stadium with the addition of new options.

Aramark, the hospitality company responsible for the dining options at FirstEnergy Stadium, reimagined several hometown food favorites for the upcoming NFL season.

  • Feeling Dangerous Burger - Michael Symon’s B-Spot burger with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, spicy coleslaw, pepper jack cheese, and habanero sauce.
  • Falafel Bowl - A vegetarian option, served with Romaine lettuce, shaved onion, hummus, and optional tzatziki sauce.
  • Michael Symon’s Thin Lizzy - A plant-based patty from B-Spot with cheddar cheese, griddled onions, mayo, and pickles.
  • Jonathon Sawyer’s Nashville Style Hot Chicken Sandwich - A hot chicken sandwich topped with pimento cheese and pickles. 
Jonathon Sawyer’s Nashville Style Hot Chicken Sandwich
Jonathon Sawyer’s Nashville Style Hot Chicken Sandwich (Source: Photographer: Keith Berr)
  • Michael Symon’s Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger - A B-Spot burger topped with “OBJ" (Onion, bacon, and jam)
Michael Symon's Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger
Michael Symon's Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger (Source: KEITH BERR/Keith Berr Productions, Inc.)
  • Rocco Whalen’s Tremonster Potato Skins - Ribeye steak, cheese sauce, chives, and sour cream stuffed into potato skins.
Source: Aramark/Keith Berr
Source: Aramark/Keith Berr (Source: Photographer: Keith Berr)

Aramark is partnered with 14 NFL teams. Check out their other new food and beverage options across the league.

