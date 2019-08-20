Cleveland firefighters battled 2 house fires overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled two house fires on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning.
Both fires began around 3 a.m.
The first fire was in a vacant home at W. 50th and Denison Avenue.
Firefighters said this was an apparent electrical fire that began in the basement.
One of the squads responding to the W. 50th fire, spotted a second home on fire at W. 82nd and Denison Avnue.
They were joined on the scene by additional firefighters.
Officials said the home on W. 82nd was also vacant and the fire began in a second floor bedroom.
According to firefighters, both fires were quickly extinguished and no firefighters were injured.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.