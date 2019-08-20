Cleveland firefighters battled 2 house fires overnight

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | August 20, 2019 at 12:39 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 12:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled two house fires on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning.

Both fires began around 3 a.m.

The first fire was in a vacant home at W. 50th and Denison Avenue.

Fire at a vacant home at W. 50th and Denison on Aug. 20.
Firefighters said this was an apparent electrical fire that began in the basement.

One of the squads responding to the W. 50th fire, spotted a second home on fire at W. 82nd and Denison Avnue.

They were joined on the scene by additional firefighters.

Officials said the home on W. 82nd was also vacant and the fire began in a second floor bedroom.

Fire at a home at W. 82nd and Denison on Aug. 20.
According to firefighters, both fires were quickly extinguished and no firefighters were injured.

