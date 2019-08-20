Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig spent his off day bringing smiles to the faces of children with cancer (videos, photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians had a day off in between a series with the Yankees and Mets, so Yasiel Puig spent his free time doing something remarkable.
Puig visited Camp Simcha, a facility aimed at creating positive experiences for children and teens with cancer or blood disorders, in the Catskill Mountains of New York.
The Indians outfield danced, played games, searched for Waldo, and spent the entire day with the campgoers.
The experience was humbling and was “one of the best days” of his life, Puig said.
“Yasiel Puig is an all-star on the field, but an even bigger all-star mensch off of it,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, Chai Lifeline CEO. “We are grateful for his taking the time to visit our campers and providing them with memories they’ll never forget.”
It’s hard to tell who had the bigger smile during the visit: Puig or the children.
Puig is no stranger to spreading joy to children. He is the founder of the Wild Horse Foundation, an organization that serves underserved children and families to promote better quality of living.
