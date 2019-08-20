Cleveland police to donate grow lights seized during marijuana bust to high school biology lab

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will donate grow lights seized during a marijuana bust to Benedictine High School’s biology lab.
The lights were confiscated in April 2018 during a search warrant execution at a suspected grow lab in the 10000 block of Meech Avenue.
Police and undercover agents recovered approximately 248 marijuana plants, 85 grow lights, 97 ballasts, various tools, a video security system, and a stolen 12-foot dump trailer.
One male suspect was arrested during the operation and charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of criminal tools, and receiving stolen property.
A donation ceremony is planned Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Cleveland Police Supply Unit on West 3rd Street.
19 News will livestream Wednesday morning’s event.
