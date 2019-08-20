Cleveland police to donate grow lights seized during marijuana bust to high school biology lab

FILE - This May 20, 2019 file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, Calif. The first marijuana farmers authorized by Missouri will have to commit a crime to begin growing, and regulators are likely to turn a blind eye. The state's constitutional amendment doesn't indicate how growers should get their first seeds. It is felony to acquire new marijuana plants or seeds already in Missouri, or to get them from one of the 32 other states with legal marijuana. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel File) (Source: Richard Vogel)