Cleveland police to donate grow lights seized during marijuana bust to high school biology lab
By Chris Anderson | August 20, 2019 at 1:25 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 1:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will donate grow lights seized during a marijuana bust to Benedictine High School’s biology lab.

The lights were confiscated in April 2018 during a search warrant execution at a suspected grow lab in the 10000 block of Meech Avenue.

Police and undercover agents recovered approximately 248 marijuana plants, 85 grow lights, 97 ballasts, various tools, a video security system, and a stolen 12-foot dump trailer.

One male suspect was arrested during the operation and charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of criminal tools, and receiving stolen property.

A donation ceremony is planned Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Cleveland Police Supply Unit on West 3rd Street.

19 News will livestream Wednesday morning’s event.

