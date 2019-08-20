Denzel Ward tackling concussion issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Denzel Ward put up Pro Bowl numbers his rookie season: 3 interceptions, 11 deflections and three fumble recoveries in only 13 games, but ... there’s a reason why he only played in 13 games. He also suffered two concussions, causing interim coach and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams to publicly criticize his tackling technique.
Well, Williams is gone, but the new Browns coaches have still addressed this with Ward, and he’s a willing student.
“Coach has been getting on me in practice, and we’ve been doing a lot of drills, to work on our tackling technique,” Ward said following Tuesday’s practice. “It’s all about getting lower and getting your head out of things.”
Ward, the Nordonia and Ohio State alum, did make the Pro Bowl in his first season, where he says he bonded with Myles Garrett. If Ward can stay healthy, there should be many more trips to Orlando in the future.
“He’s tremendously talented,” defensive assistant Chris Jones said. “DeWayne (Walker, defensive backs coach) and I have talked numerous times about how talented he is, and DeWayne has coached some All-Pro guys. He (Denzel) can be just about as good as he wants to be.”
