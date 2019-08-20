Detroit-Superior Bridge to close for deck repairs; here’s the detour

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation are scheduled to close the Detroit-Superior Bridge for concrete deck repairs.
The closure will go into effect on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and is expected to be lifted by 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
A detour will be posted, taking westbound drivers on West 3rd Street to Lakeside Avenue to State Route 2 to West 49th Avenue. Eastbound drivers would follow the detour in the opposite direction.
The work is part of a long-term bridge deck repair project scheduled to be completed by September 2020.
The same closure is expected to go into place overnight on Friday, Aug. 23, weather permitting.
