Ex-judge Lance Mason pleads guilty to stabbing ex-wife to death with daughters nearby

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “No way I’d let my daughters testify against me your honor, so yes, I did waive that,” was how disgraced ex-judge Lance Mason explained why he was admitting to all changes against him, including the aggravated murder of ex-wife, Aisha Fraser.
He had entered the courtroom with a grey beard, appearing far thinner than in the past. Had Mason gone to trial he could have had it moved to another county, and could have forced his daughters to testify. He gave his plea to visiting Judge John Haas, retired from Stark County.
“I’m gonna ask you how you plead to count one, aggravated murder.” said Haas. Mason simply said guilty.
The details of what happened on the day he killed Fraser are well known, including his statement to police that he planned suicide. County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said the scene he visited set his resolve for the case..
“I went out there that day and you know you don’t see many crime scenes like that, and I can tell you on that particular day that the resolution to this case would be him pleading to the indictment after what I observed that day.” O’Malley said, after the hearing.
Prosecutors didn’t give an inch, also getting guilty pleas to the crimes for ramming an SUV into a police cruiser and injuring an officer.
A plea deal was reached and sentencing memos will be filed, but the likely outcome is a life sentence. He served only 10 months of a two-year sentence for a 2014 attack on Fraser.
“He’s facing life without parole and that’s our goal that he receives that. He does not deserve any breaks. He needs to spend the rest of his life in prison.” added the prosecutor. Sentencing is set for Sept. 12.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.