Investigators say man using torch to kill weeds may have started Newburgh Heights fire

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who police say was using a butane torch to kill weeds may have caused a fire that damaged or destroyed three houses in Newburgh Heights on Monday.
Police say that no charges have been filed, and it would be up to the prosecutor to do so.
The fire began shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, with smoke billowing above multiple homes on Pearse Avenue.
Police dash and body camera shows officers sprinting inside homes to help evacuate people and pets, at one point, carrying a small child to safety.
“I just thank God that everybody is okay, everybody is safe. Right now it’s just material things that can be replaced,” said Dawn Parker, who had to evacuate her home.
Her home was not badly damaged by fire, but she did suffer from water and smoke damage as a result of flames next door. She said she credits the work of police and firefighters.
"Newburgh Heights and all the surrounding fires, they did amazing. They saved my house. Thank God. Thank God," said Parker.
One woman was transported to the hospital, suffering from breathing problems as a result of the smoke. No one was seriously hurt.
The fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.