It’s going to be a bad fall for allergy sufferers in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Because of Northeast Ohio’s wet spring and summer, this year will be a bad one for allergy sufferers, especially those who are allergic to ragweed pollen.
For 26 million Americans, late summer and early fall is a time for ready eyes, runny noses and sneezes and they can blame ragweed.
It’s the pollen from ragweed flowers that make life miserable and one single plant can give off one billion pollen grains according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
“Ragweed plants mature in midsummer,” according to a publication from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. “Their spiky flowers pump out profuse amounts of light, dry pollen grains that waft far and wide on the slightest breeze in the hopes of pollinating other ragweed plants.”
“I would assume all the rain has helped all plants grow a bit healthier," Renee Boronka said who is an Associate Director at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
The website Pollen.com puts out a short-term forecast at a local and national level and currently has much of Northeast Ohio list as high for pollen levels for the next few days.
Even though it was the wet spring that got us in this mess, experts are say we need more wet weather to get us out of it too.
“Wetter weather depresses the pollen levels in the air,” according to Chip Schaible, Director of Consumer Health at IQVIA and Pollen.com.
