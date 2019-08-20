Man hangs onto capsized boat for 12 hours, rescued by U.S. coastguard in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man who capsized his boat in Marblehead Monday, Aug. 19.
The Coast Guard made a post on Facebook about the rescue via Facebook:
According to officials, the man was first spotted by a commercial fishing vessel, after they retrieved the man from the water they transported him toward EMS in Port Clinton.
Miraculously the man survived for nearly 12 hours on the water. His boat capsized during a storm Sunday night around 8 p.m. and he was finally found just before 8 a.m. the next day.
