Murder suspect charged with beating elderly woman to death on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony Coughlin, 48, was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly beat a 70-year-old Cleveland woman to death last week.
According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 93rd Street on Aug. 15 after neighbors complained of a strong odor.
Police entered the residence, found the elderly woman and called in detectives and a coroner.
The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit observed the woman had potentially died from blunt force trauma to the head.
