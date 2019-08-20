Murder suspect charged with beating elderly woman to death on Cleveland’s West Side

By John Deike | August 19, 2019 at 10:09 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 10:12 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony Coughlin, 48, was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly beat a 70-year-old Cleveland woman to death last week.

According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 93rd Street on Aug. 15 after neighbors complained of a strong odor.

Police entered the residence, found the elderly woman and called in detectives and a coroner.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit observed the woman had potentially died from blunt force trauma to the head.

