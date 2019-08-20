Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot and humid day ahead with temperatures around 90 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air mass continues to warm this morning. It remains humid as well. We shouldn’t have a problem with temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees this afternoon. I have made some changes to the thunderstorm forecast. The latest data is telling me that we will be dry today. I went with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. We are tracking a disturbance, and associated thunderstorm complex, coming out of Iowa this morning. This will stay west and south of our area. Look for some increase in cloud cover this evening. Another warm and humid night. I did include stray storms around. I don’t expect anything organized.