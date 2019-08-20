Ohio youth football group responds to backlash after team runs on field behind President Trump flag (video)

Alright so im not gonna get all political with this but cmon man🤦‍♂️its one thing to be a supporter but why do you have to wave this flag at a YOUTH FOOTBALL GAME?!?! Take that somewhere else please. This makes me sick that my hometown is representing that🤮im disgusted pic.twitter.com/ePIIVSfZAj

Paul McEwuen, the president of Rootstown Youth Football, provided a statement regarding the incident. He said the organization did not know that the team would be preceded by that specific flag.