Ohio’s July unemployment rate remains at historic lows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released July unemployment numbers for Ohio, and for the second month in a row it stayed at 4.0%.
At 4.0%, the number of people applying for unemployment continues to be at levels not seen in four decades.
The national unemployment rate is a bit lower at 3.7% for July, which was the same as June, 2019.
For historical perspective, the Great Recession is said to have ended in June of 2009.
In Ohio at that time the unemployment rate was 10.5% according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
That number would grow to 11.1% in January of 2010 before a steady decline over the next eight years.
“Ohio’s job market continues to present conflicting signals, which reflects the uncertainty in Ohio’s economy,” according to Andrew J. Kidd, Ph.D., economist with the watchdog group The Buckeye Institute. “Despite an increase of 2,500 private sector jobs in July, Ohio’s private sector employment is still down 13,900 jobs since January 2019. However, Ohio’s unemployment rate remained steady at four percent with the labor force continuing to grow, indicating that people are still finding jobs and that those who had stopped looking for work are returning to search for jobs.”
Here is how the the following sectors fared in July in Ohio:
- Manufacturing: added 3,200 jobs
- Leisure and hospitality: added 2,600 jobs
- Education & Health Services: added 500 jobs
- Construction: lost 1,900 jobs
- Trade, transportation, and utilities: lost 600 jobs
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.