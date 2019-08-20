Ohio’s July unemployment rate remains at historic lows

“Ohio’s job market continues to present conflicting signals, which reflects the uncertainty in Ohio’s economy,” according to Andrew J. Kidd, Ph.D., economist with the watchdog group The Buckeye Institute. “Despite an increase of 2,500 private sector jobs in July, Ohio’s private sector employment is still down 13,900 jobs since January 2019. However, Ohio’s unemployment rate remained steady at four percent with the labor force continuing to grow, indicating that people are still finding jobs and that those who had stopped looking for work are returning to search for jobs.”