Pass the breath mints! The Taste Buds are talking about this weekend’s garlic and pickle festivals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You can smell it a mile away. The Cleveland Garlic Festival is returning to Shaker Square this weekend. It’s the 10th year for the “smelliest event of the season.”
In addition, the first-year event, the Cleveland Pickle Fest, is coming to North Coast Harbor on Saturday as well.
This week on Taste Buds, the hosts will welcome Donita Anderson with North Union Farmers Market, the main sponsor of the Garlic Fest. She’ll be in to preview the vendors, cooking competitions, producers and other highlights available to those who attend.
All weekend long, expect potent attractions along Garlic Gourmet Alley, plus garlic fries, Mitchell‘s garlic ice cream, Mighty Locavores Kid’s Zone, a craft brew tent, wine tent, Ohio Cheese Guild tent and cocktails by Watershed Distillery.
Josh Kabat, of the Cleveland Pickle, will also drop by the show to talk about all that’s planned for the inaugural end of summer event. The event is free to attend, and will feature pickle themed foods, a pickle-eating contest, and even pickle beer.
Catch Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. You can watch it or listen to it through the our Facebook Live broadcast, the 19 News app or website. The show is also available through Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.