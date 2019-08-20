Work site accident triggers power outage throughout Tremont, 1,000 customers in the dark

An accident at a work site knocked out power Tuesday evening in part of Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood. Source: WOIO
By John Deike | August 20, 2019 at 7:11 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 7:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One thousand FirstEnergy customers are waiting for the lights to come back on in Tremont.

A work site accident on Jefferson Avenue triggered the outage, and FirstEnergy crews say the electricity could be out for the next several hours.

Multiple restaurants and businesses have lost power, and are having trouble serving customers.

Parallax is one of the few restaurants in the neighborhood that has power,

No injuries have been reported.

