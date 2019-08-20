Work site accident triggers power outage throughout Tremont, 1,000 customers in the dark

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One thousand FirstEnergy customers are waiting for the lights to come back on in Tremont.
A work site accident on Jefferson Avenue triggered the outage, and FirstEnergy crews say the electricity could be out for the next several hours.
Multiple restaurants and businesses have lost power, and are having trouble serving customers.
Parallax is one of the few restaurants in the neighborhood that has power,
No injuries have been reported.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.