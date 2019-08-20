Quick response from scores of fire departments kept flames at bay in Newburgh Heights neighborhood

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The smoke was visible for miles from Interstate 77 as three homes in Newburgh Heights were severely damaged in a Monday afternoon fire on Pearse Avenue.
Newburgh Heights Fire Chief Brian Higginbotham said firefighters were forced to run lines from Washington Park Boulevard and Harvard Avenue to get enough water on scene.
“It looks like it started between the houses and the cars, and then got up in the vinyl siding, which I call frozen gasoline because as soon as it gets going, it gets going,” said Higginbotham, “It got in the attic in three houses and the second floor in all three houses.”
Dawn Parker was at home with her granddaughter.
“Our neighbor ran in the house and said there is a fire and we started running out and the paramedics started coming in. The police were coming in, I grabbed my granddaughter and and got the dogs out,” said Parker.
Police and firefighters evacuated multiple homes on Pearse, and also some homes on McGregor Avenue to the north, as the fire threatened to spread to those homes.
The investigation into what caused the fire will continue, and at this point, the focus is on the possibility that someone working outside one of the homes may have started the fire.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.