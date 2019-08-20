Quad still advised to shelter in place after reports of armed intruder on LSU campus; all clear not yet given

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some people on LSU’s campus are still being advised to shelter in place after reports of an armed intruder in Coates Hall came in just before 3 p.m.
As of around 4:30 p.m., LSU school officials advised anyone in the Quad area should remain sheltered in place. Those inside the Student Union, who were on lockdown, were told they could leave. All other areas of campus may return to normal operations, officials advise.
The school sent the initial text alert out just minutes before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 that an armed intruder was in Coates Hall. The building was immediately evacuated and those in the building were advised to run, hide, or fight.
A spokesperson with LSU says the all clear has not yet been given and law enforcement is searching from room to room for the armed individual. At this time, no armed individual has been found.
There have also been no reports at this time of any shots fired or any injuries.
