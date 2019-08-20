Summit County Sheriff’s Office identifies man arrested for alleged sex assault at Blossom Music Center

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the man accused of a sex offense at Blossom Music Center turned himself in.
Ryan Bollas was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual imposition.
Investigators responded to the Korn concert at Blossom Music Center on Aug. 16 after a 19-year-old woman reported a sexual assault.
The woman was not able to immediately identify the suspect, but she did capture of photograph of the man at the concert.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office shared the photo on social media and was eventually able to identify him as the 44-year-old Northfield Center Township man.
