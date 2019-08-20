Sunny Side Up: Texas teacher allegedly made student ‘fill in’ haircut with permanent marker

Sunny Side Up: Texas teacher allegedly made student ‘fill in’ haircut with permanent marker
A Texas teacher is under fire after he made a student color in his hair with permanent marker. (Source: WOIO)
By Randy Buffington | August 20, 2019 at 9:05 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 9:05 AM

Per KTRK:

“He came over and said, ‘You have two options: You can either go to (in-school suspension) or color it in,’” said Juelz. “Everyone was coming up to me. It was like the talk of the school that day and the day after.”

