Truck driver’s road rage nearly triggers major accident on I-90; women film erratic behavior (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It happens to most of us almost daily. You’re on the highway, and you end up in the lane right next to a big truck.
One woman can’t believe what happened, when she tried to pass a semi on I-90 this weekend.
She told her passenger to pull out her phone and start recording.
“Every time we went left, he would go left. Every time we went right, he would go right,” the passenger said. “It’s like he just wouldn’t let us go past.”
The two women who didn’t want to be identified sent the clip to 19 News, concerned about the driver they say harassed them.
Before they started rolling, they say the driver of the truck in the video was honking and cutting people off on the very busy freeway.
They have no idea why he was acting that way.
19 News sent the video to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A deputy says it’s obvious this truck is not allowing the women to pass.
However, the trooper says it looks like both drivers are operating unsafely.
The women taking the video say they didn’t know what else to do besides try to get away.
“I was really shaking,” the driver said. “I didn’t know when this was going to end.”
The driver says she tried to get off at one point, but the truck got over to do the same.
She says the truck was so close it kicked up a rock that nicked her windshield.
She was scared for her life as he blocked her from making any moves.
“Towards the end I was, especially when I almost hit the wall,” she said. “That was pretty scary.”
The women say they reported the incident to local police on Monday.
Troopers told 19 News it would be almost impossible to find the driver at this point.
And, even if they could, they cannot issue traffic tickets based off of videos.
The women are just hoping it doesn’t happen again.
“Something seriously could have happened,” the driver said. “I could have lost my life that day. My friend could have lost her life.”
Troopers also said they checked their system and say no reports have been made about a truck with the license plate in the video.
