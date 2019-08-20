Wave of new murals in Cleveland inspired by poets and authors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The wave of new murals being painted in Cleveland are inspired and filled with themes reflecting diversity, social justice and a celebration of all cultures.
At E. 34th and Broadway California artist Lynia Holland-Weiss is spending the next week creating a mural inspired by poet Jericho Brown.
Brown won the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award in 2015. The Anisfield-Wolf awards were established by Cleveland poet Edith Ansfield-Wolf in 1935, and are awarded to authors who explore themes of social justice.
Holland-Weiss quoted Brown, “Lovers, hustle, slide and dip as if none of them have a brother in prison,” when asked the inspiration for her mural.
The mural project began in 2016 in advance of the Republican National Convention. The original project organized mural projects from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Terminal Tower.
Since that time murals have followed the RTA red line to University Circle.
“I enjoy working and making work for the community that’s public,” Holland-Weiss told 19 News.
According to INTERURBAN:
“The INTER|URBAN seeks to challenge public transit riders emotionally and intellectually, while making physical and cultural connections to their surroundings. The initiative looks to grow over several years,"
Holland-Weiss was one of 25 artists chosen from 230 to paint the new murals in Greater Cleveland Area by Land studio working with the City of Cleveland, Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA), Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, and The Cleveland Foundation.
