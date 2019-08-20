Woman involved in car crash tells Cleveland police she was escaping her kidnapper

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman involved in a car crash on the city’s East Side told Cleveland police she just escaped from a man holding her against her will.
The accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East 115th and Superior Avenue.
The victim told Cleveland police she was sexually assaulted in the city of East Cleveland and managed to escape.
There is no information yet on how long she was held against her will.
EMS transported the victim to the hospital for several injuries.
Cleveland police are handling the accident investigation.
East Cleveland police are handling the sexual assault investigation.
