21-year-old Canton man dies after being shot in the head

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Canton man was found murdered early Tuesday morning.
Canton police said Nathaniel Michael Stokes was found shot in the head around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 1200 block of Nelson PL. N.E.
According to police, Stokes was found laying near a vehicle.
Canton firefighters transported him to Aultman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives said there are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call them at 330-489-3144.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.
