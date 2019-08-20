21-year-old Canton man dies after being shot in the head

21-year-old Canton man dies after being shot in the head
By Julia Tullos | August 20, 2019 at 10:44 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 11:29 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Canton man was found murdered early Tuesday morning.

Canton police said Nathaniel Michael Stokes was found shot in the head around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 1200 block of Nelson PL. N.E.

According to police, Stokes was found laying near a vehicle.

Canton firefighters transported him to Aultman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said there are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call them at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

