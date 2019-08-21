Akron Police arrest daughter of shoplifter who unleashed her dogs on grocery store employee

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a mother and daughter are behind bars after unleashing their dogs at a grocery store employee to flee the scene while shoplifting hundreds of dollars worth of groceries.
The Akron Police Department said the aggravated robbery happened at the Acme Fresh Market on 2147 East Ave. on Friday afternoon.
Police told 19 News they were called to the store after three suspects left with a shopping cart full of approximately $250 worth of groceries.
Investigators said when an employee asked the suspects for a receipt, one of the women opened her car door and released her two pit bull-mix dogs.
According to police, at least one of the dogs bit 55-year-old Robert Harbert multiple times in the groin area.
During the attack, the suspects fled the scene in a red minivan, according to police.
An ambulance transported Harbert to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police.
Witnesses reportedly told police there was blood running down the man’s body, leaving a gruesome scene on the parking lot.
Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital said Harbert is no longer in their care.
Akron police identified the woman that unleashed her dogs at Harbert as 64-year-old Linda Snow of Norton.
Officials said he Norton Police Department and Summit County Animal Control assisted Akron detectives with arresting her at her residence in the 300 block of S. Hampton Road in Norton on Tuesday.
Snow was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated robbery and having a dangerous dog, according to the report.
Police said one of the dogs was on scene and taken by animal control officers.
Akron Police said detectives arrested Snow’s 37-year-old daughter named Jennifer S. Clark on Wednesday morning with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.
Clark taken into custody at her Akron home in the 1100 block of LaCroix Avenue and charged with aggravated robbery, according to the report.
Police said all of the dogs have since been secured by the Summit County Animal Control.
The dog used in the attack will reportedly be kept at a Summit County animal control facility until a judge decides what happens next.
Authorities did not have an update on the third suspect.
