Approximately 800,000 raccoon-rabies vaccination packs will be dropped from the air in Northeast Ohio starting Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health will be dropping oral raccoon-rabies vaccination packages in 14 Northeast Ohio counties, beginning on Friday.
About 800,000 bait packages will be distributed over 4,825 square miles by Sept 3.
- Ashtabula County
- Belmont County
- Carroll County
- Columbiana County
- Geauga County
- Harrison County
- Jefferson County
- Lake County
- Mahoning County
- Monroe County
- Portage County
- Stark County
- Trumbull County
- Tuscarawas County
Fixed-wing aircrafts, helicopters, and ground vehicles will be distributing the packs.
The fall baiting is part of an effort to control a potentially dangerous raccoon population and create an “immune barrier” to prevent the viral disease from spreading across the state.
In 2018, 12 animals were found to be infected with the rabies virus. So far in 2019, two raccoons from Ashtabula and Tuscarawas counties have tested positive.
Rabies affects mammals, including humans, and is almost always fatal, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Bait looks like a blister pack with a sweet-smelling, dark green waxy coating.
The bait is not harmful to pets, but health officials ask to instruct children to leave the baits alone. Wear gloves if it is necessary to handle the baits. They can be tossed into deeper cover if discovered.
The baiting is weather permitting.
