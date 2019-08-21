Canton City fire department closes I-77 southbound after semi-trailer crash spills fuel onto highway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton City Fire Department said I-77 southbound is closed after a crash happened just south of the Faircrest exit around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the fire department, the crash involved a semi-trailer and spilled fuel on the highway.
With the interstate closed at Faircrest Street at mile marker 101, OHGO shows motorists will be delayed over 99-minutes.
Both the Ohio Department of Transportation and the fire department urge motorists to avoid the area and find another route.
Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone was injured.
The Canton City Fire Department said the Canton Township Fire Department is assisting on scene.
However, officials do not yet know how long it will take to scene up the scene and reopen the road.
