Cleveland Browns end training camp on a good note, sprint full speed into regular season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are off to a great start as they look toward the regular season.
Wednesday was the last day of public practice for fans to watch the brown and orange.
Coach Freddie Kitchens started his post-practice interview with a shoutout to the Browns faithful:
All summer-long Berea has been rocking, with fans from near and far.
After every practice players stayed to chat with fans and sign autographs for kids.
But today in particular was special because it was the last time some of these fans would get a chance to see their guys other than on TV.
Kitchens mentioned at the beginning of camp his plan was to have as many open practices as possible so that fans could see the team up close and personal.
“I understand how expensive games can be, that’s why these practices are so important," Kitchens said.
