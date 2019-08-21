Cleveland Browns end training camp on a good note, sprint full speed into regular season

By Randy Buffington | August 21, 2019 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 3:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are off to a great start as they look toward the regular season.

Wednesday was the last day of public practice for fans to watch the brown and orange.

Coach Freddie Kitchens started his post-practice interview with a shoutout to the Browns faithful:

"The support was tremendous as you guys probably can tell. We never lacked of any fans being out, and I think the last day was just as many as the first. It was really special.”
Freddie Kitchens

All summer-long Berea has been rocking, with fans from near and far.

Best fans in the Land

One fan, Christopher Ortiz moved his family of four from New York to Ohio, ‘Just for Odell’.

After every practice players stayed to chat with fans and sign autographs for kids.

But today in particular was special because it was the last time some of these fans would get a chance to see their guys other than on TV.

Kitchens mentioned at the beginning of camp his plan was to have as many open practices as possible so that fans could see the team up close and personal.

“I understand how expensive games can be, that’s why these practices are so important," Kitchens said.

