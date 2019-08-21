Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson was in Key West fishing before he got called up to the team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Everyone has a backstory for how they made it, but D’Ernest Johnson has quite the tale.
Before he was scoring touchdowns for the Browns in the preseason he was in Key West fishing.
The rookie back had a solid performance against the Indianapolis Colts last week and is making his case for a spot on the 53-man roster.
The South Florida native played in the Alliance of American Football League last season, alongside quarterback Garrett Gilbert. - So their connection last week was natural.
The peculiar part about Johnson’s story is he didn’t know if he’d get an opportunity again.
After the AAF disbanded he was at home, working out and doubling as a fisherman in South Florida.
“You never know where they’ll come from," Kitchens said following practice.
Johnson will get the opportunity to prove himself over the next few days, and he’s hoping to contribute big Friday night (&:30 p.m.) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.