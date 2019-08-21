Cleveland Browns sign former Ohio State University QB Braxton Miller

Philadelphia Eagles' Braxton Miller catches a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Source: Matt Rourke)
By Chris Anderson | August 21, 2019 at 10:38 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 10:38 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday the signing of a former Buckeyes quarterback who converted to an NFL wide receiver.

Braxton Miller joins an already stacked Browns depth chart at wide receiver.

Miller, who is entering his third year in the NFL, was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in 2016.

In 21 games played, Miller hauled in 261 receiving yards and snagged two touchdowns.

Miller played the quarterback position for Ohio State University in his first three years before an injury as a senior. He then returned for another year as a wide receiver for the Buckeyes.

