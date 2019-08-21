Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert returns to Detroit to continue rehabilitation at home after suffering stroke

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is still recovering after suffering a stroke in spring.
Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner confirmed the Quicken Loans founder and chairman suffered the stroke on May 26 and underwent a catheter-based procedure.
After he spent over three weeks in the hospital, the business mogul was discharged.
Since then, Gilbert has been recovering in an intensive rehabilitation program at an in-patient rehabilitation center.
Farner issued the following statement regarding Gilbert’s current health status:
"On Friday, Dan Gilbert returned to Detroit to continue his rehabilitation locally. We are extremely thankful for all of the skilled medical professionals who have played a significant role in Dan’s recovery and are glad to have him back home.
While Dan focuses his energy on the rehabilitation process, our teams across the family of companies will continue to execute at a high level, serving and supporting our clients and team members."
