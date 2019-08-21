Cleveland City Council approves grant for gunshot detection technology

“ShotSpotter is a static system. It is deployed in three square miles of Canton which has 26 square miles of land mass. Moving or expanding the system has an exorbitant associated cost. Cities focus on challenged neighborhoods with the promise of improving them. ShotSpotter gets deployed in those challenged neighborhoods without the ability to shift or relocate to other places when those neighborhoods improve,” Canton Police Captain John Gabbard wrote in an email to 19 News.