Cleveland police officer arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer is suspended without pay after he was arrested on accusations of attempted kidnapping involving a young girl.
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, 34-year-old Solomon Nhiwatiwa was arrested on Tuesday by Euclid law enforcement on charges that include attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity involving a minor, assault, indecent exposure, and criminal child enticement.
The investigation stems from an incident involving a 12-year-old girl on Aug. 16, according to police and Euclid Municipal Court documents.
Nhiwatiwa, who was indicted on the charges by a grand jury on Wednesday, was relieved from duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
The city of Cleveland hired Nhiwatiwa as a police officer in March 2014. He was most recently assigned to the department’s Third District, Basic Patrol Section.
Nhiwatiwa’s arraignment in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 8:30 a.m.
