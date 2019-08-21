Cleveland Veterans Job Fair being held at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting a job fair for veterans on Thursday.
The Cleveland Veterans Job Fair will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Free for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists, the job fair will feature at least 50 employers ready to hire military members at all stages of service.
In addition to providing career opportunities for transitioning military and veterans, RecruitMilitary said it’s also focusing efforts on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed and/or underemployed in their professional careers.
The company said they are actively working to help address the exorbitantly high unemployment rate of military spouses. At nearly 25 percent, veterans are unemployed at a rate more than six times the national average.
Through its partnership with Google, a new job search tool is now available to assist military spouse and military trained talent to explore 8,000 remote work options in the RecruitMilitary database of more than 250,000 jobs.
With more than 140 veteran and military spouse job fairs this year, RecruitMilitary said via a press release that they offer veterans and military spouses the most opportunities of any organization to help facilitate their future career goals.
