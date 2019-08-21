Driver dies in rollover crash in Bratenahl on Shoreway

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was killed Tuesday evening after a one-car rollover crash in Bratenahl.
Police, Fire and EMS were called to the Shoreway’s westbound lanes, near Eddy Road, to investigate and process the scene.
The driver has not been identified, and crews are working to determine what caused the fatal accident.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has been sent to the scene to retrieve the body.
