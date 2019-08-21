Euclid police searching for breaking and entering suspect who looks...familiar

(Source: Euclid Police Department, YouTube)
By Amber Cole | August 21, 2019 at 7:50 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 7:57 AM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) -Police in Euclid are searching for a breaking and entering suspect sporting a familiar look to anyone who came of age in the 1990s.

Accused of breaking into an area business, the suspect was caught on surveillance footage with his t-shirt pulled up over his head and neck, reminiscent of Beavis’ signature look from the MTV classic cartoon “Beavis and Butt-Head.”

Naturally, Facebook commenters quickly noticed the resemblance immediately.

Beavis-ness aside, anyone with information is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department at 216-289-8505.

If you can identify this suspect in a breaking and entering of a Euclid business, please contact Crimestoppers at @25crime.com or Euclid Police at 216-289-8505 and reference report 19-03867.

Posted by Euclid Police Department on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

