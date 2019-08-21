Euclid police searching for breaking and entering suspect who looks...familiar

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) -Police in Euclid are searching for a breaking and entering suspect sporting a familiar look to anyone who came of age in the 1990s.
Accused of breaking into an area business, the suspect was caught on surveillance footage with his t-shirt pulled up over his head and neck, reminiscent of Beavis’ signature look from the MTV classic cartoon “Beavis and Butt-Head.”
Naturally, Facebook commenters quickly noticed the resemblance immediately.
Beavis-ness aside, anyone with information is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department at 216-289-8505.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.