FirstEnergy Stadium to host veterans job fair Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans will host the Cleveland Veterans Job Fair on Thursday Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The fair will take place in the 7Up City Club by First Energy Stadium.
Event Director Samantha Duncan says individuals that attend these fairs are employed in a variety of positions.
“Leadership, management, sales, engineering, logistics is a huge one,” she said.
The event will feature employers representing nearly 50 companies, including Allstate, Quicken Loans, Inc., DeVry University and Spectrum.
Those interested can also find jobs using RecruitMilitary’s online resources. Veterans can also use their MOS code to find jobs opportunities that demand similar skills.
Duncan says the job fair is part of RecruitMilitary’s goal of helping veterans find work.
“The are very structured in the military,” she said. “So when they come out, a lot of times they’re not really sure where to start."
According to a U.S. Department of Labor report from last month, the veteran unemployment rate is 3.4%
More than 200 individuals have already registered for the fair, according to RecruitMilitary’s website.
The job fair is also open to military spouses. According to RecruitMilitary, more than 600,000 are underemployed and underutilized.
