Former North Olmsted funeral home owner indicted for stealing over $100,000 from prepaid funeral plans

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a former funeral home owner for stealing over $100,000 from prepaid funeral plans.
Mark Kacirek, 68, owned Kacirek Funeral Homes on Lorain Road in North Olmsted.
On Aug. 19, Kacirek was indicted on the charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
North Olmsted police said from 2014 to the present 15 people reported they prepaid for a funeral, but when the time came to use the money, there was nothing in their account.
Kacirek’s licenses expired in 2012.
He will be arraigned on Sept. 4.
