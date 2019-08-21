Harvest celebration caps off 25 years of creative sentencing by Painesville Judge Michael Cicconetti

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was the 25th and final time that the summer harvest picnic luncheon will be held in Painesville, an idea planted a quarter-century ago by Judge Michael Cicconetti.
It has blossomed over the years: The harvest is planted by his probationers. The food goes to the food bank.
Judge Cicconetti is retiring in September, so we thought we’d take a look back at some of his other creative sentences.
“You are just vicious, you are revolting, you are cruel, you are inhumane what you did here. That’s all there is to it,” was what a man, who threw a dog out a third-floor window and killing it, heard from the judge.
It takes a lot to stir the angry side of the judge. He is a jurist that mixes humor with punishment, hoping that those he gives unique sentences to learns a lesson.
Just last month, he punished a man who had defaced property with spray paint to a sentence of sanding and repainting a rusty railing at the courthouse. It worked.
“I was very relieved when I found out he was going to do a creative sentencing option,” was his reaction when the job was done.
He’s had those before him shovel out stalls at the county fairgrounds after tipping over a porta potty, mow grass, and do more creative sentences that you can count.
A woman who pepper sprayed another had a choice: Jail or spray. She chose spray. it was only water, but her nervous anticipation of the spray carried a lesson.
And then there is the case of a probation violator who tried to trick a urine test using something called a “Whizzinator,” a device designed to deliver “clean” urine at a drug test. It malfunctioned and his scheme was discovered. The judge ordered him to bring the “thoroughly cleaned” Whizzinator to court on the probation violation. The judge’s reaction when a probation officer pulled it out was priceless.
“Oh my. I''m not going to touch it. Does it come with warming packs or something?”
The answer was yes.
