Lorain County semi-truck crash closes entrance and exit ramps on turnpike, causes traffic delays

By Rachel Vadaj | August 21, 2019 at 7:18 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 7:19 PM

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike said the eastbound entrance exit ramps at Exit 135 to Baumhart Road in Vermilion is closed while crews clean up a crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was not able to confirm if any more vehicles were involved in the crash other than the semi-truck.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

Motorists on the Ohio Turnpike should expect delays and use Exit 140 as a detour.

Officials do not have an estimated time for when the entrance and exit will reopen.

