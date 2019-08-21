Lorain County semi-truck crash closes entrance and exit ramps on turnpike, causes traffic delays

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike said the eastbound entrance exit ramps at Exit 135 to Baumhart Road in Vermilion is closed while crews clean up a crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was not able to confirm if any more vehicles were involved in the crash other than the semi-truck.
The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
Motorists on the Ohio Turnpike should expect delays and use Exit 140 as a detour.
Officials do not have an estimated time for when the entrance and exit will reopen.
