Maltz Museum amplifies anti-hate message to fight lies and propaganda pushed by white supremacists

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 1,500 hate groups are active in the U.S.
They’re here to disrupt the peace and spew propaganda at races and religious populations.
The most targeted religious population involves Jewish people.
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage was hit with hate speech, prompting a 19 News Follow-up File to chronicle the institution’s response to the country’s toxic white supremacist culture.
Tom Kemmett spent the day with his wife and mother at the Beachwood museum. Kemmett is Catholic, but his mother lost family during the Holocaust in Poland.
“It doesn’t matter what color you are, what nationality you are or what ethnic or religion. Hate is hate, and people will hate just to hate, because it makes them bigger, makes them larger,” Kemmett said.
Back in July someone left a copy of a flier at museum that served up conspiracy theories about how the Holocaust never happened.
“When I hear about those things it’s very personal. I’m Jewish. I’m a proud Jew, and when people express hate because of who I am it’s hurtful and upsetting,” said David Schafer, the managing director of the Maltz Museum.
“We have to redouble our efforts. All Americans need to speak up. In our world we’re recipients of hate, whether it’s physical harm or words that are dehumanizing and another group of people are perpetrators of that hate there are too many bystanders,” he said.
