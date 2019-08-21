Northeast Ohio Weather: Mid 80s and remaining humid today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are monitoring a cold front tracking slowly through Michigan this morning. This front will cross our area tonight. The much cooler air arrives by tomorrow. It will remain humid today until we get this thing through. The sky will generally be partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s. I don’t see much rain or thunder today. I went with isolated showers and storms. A little better risk east of Cleveland. Clouds will increase this evening.