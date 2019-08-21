Northeast Ohio Weather: Waves of rain and storms on tap for Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will move through the region overnight. A ridge of high pressure will build southeast across the area Thursday and Friday. Below normal temperatures are expected for the end of the week and weekend. Unsettled weather returns to the region early next week.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! After a very active Tuesday evening, Wednesday has turned out to be pretty nice. I still can’t quite rule out a passing shower or storm, mainly inland, away from Lake Erie. Not everyone will see rain. Rain chances are much more impressive tomorrow.
In the meantime, expect partly cloudy skies this evening. Clouds will thicken up as our cold front approaches. Rain will move in by dawn tomorrow.
Yucky Thursday:
Plan for waves of on-again, off-again rain on Thursday. It won’t rain every second or every minute of the day, but the overall theme of Thursday will be wet.
Some rumbles of thunder are also possible. Don’t be caught off guard if you see a little hail with some of these strong showers. With colder air around, it’s definitely a possibility!
Clouds and rain will keep us cooler-than-normal. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 70s. A few spots may even get stuck in the 60s. Brr!
Rain will come to an end from north to south through the afternoon hours.
Beautiful Ending To The Work Week:
I have been dying to tell you about this part of the forecast. The weather is going to be incredible, starting Thursday night.
Humidity levels will fall through the day Thursday. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be VERY pleasant.
Friday’s high: 75°
Saturday’s high: 76°
Sunday’s high: 80°
