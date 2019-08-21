Police issue warning after a bear was spotted several times in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Village of Roaming Shores police officers are warning residents after a black bear was spotted several times over the past few weeks.
According to police, the bear has been seen in the area of Morning Star Drive and Beaver Dam Drive.
Police have placed caution signs in the area of Beach 2 and contacted the Ohio Division of Wildlife.
Officers are telling residents to use caution in the area.
The Ohio Division of Wildlife offers the below tips on what to do if you encounter a bear:
- Act calm and do not run.
- Warn the bear that you are near; talk in a firm, calm voice.
- Allow space between you and the bear. Step aside and back slowly away. Do not make the bear feel trapped or threatened.
- Raise your hands above your head to appear larger if the bear approaches. Clap your hands or shout to scare the bear away.
- Exit the area.
