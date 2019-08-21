Port Clinton doctor indicted for over-prescribing opioids, healthcare fraud

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Port Clinton physician was indicted in federal court for allegedly prescribing thousands of doses powerful painkillers such as fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, and other drugs, without medical necessity, as well as healthcare fraud.
William R. Bauer, 82, was indicted on 200 counts of distribution of controlled substances and 14 counts of healthcare fraud.
“Physicians take an oath to do no harm, but Dr. Bauer pursued greed over his oath,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith.
“The FBI will continue efforts to root out physicians that are contributing to the daily addiction epidemic we face and hold them accountable," added SA Smith.
According authorities, Bauer’s questionable prescribing dates all the way back to 2007. The indictment specifically details approximately 200 times Bauer improperly distributed controlled substances to seven patients from 2015-18.
In addition to over-prescribing opioids and other controlled substances to patients, the indictment alleges Bauer also regularly administered epidural injections and trigger point injections involving large cumulative doses of methylprednisolone without medical necessity.
“It’s a terrible betrayal of the public-trust when professionals like Dr. William Bauer are engaged in corrupt practices, to include the diversion of controlled substances,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin.
“DEA and our law enforcement partners will continue to seek-out drug-dealing physicians and other corrupt health-care practitioners and bring them to justice,” concluded SA Martin.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.