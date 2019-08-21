Possible Heartless Felons gang member wanted in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Crimes Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are hoping the public has information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Curtis Jackson.
Jackson, who might have an affiliation with the Heartless Felons gang according to authorities, has a previous conviction for felony assault and is wanted on several new charges.
The Sheriff’s Department considers Jackson a repeat violent offender and is wanted on charges of felony assault, aggravated robbery, domestic violence.
His last known address was in the area of the 3000 block of Livingston Avenue in Cleveland.
Jackson was featured on this week’s wanted Wednesday along with the following:
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
